Alia Bhatt shares her daughter Raha watched her 'Radha Teri Chunari', Ranbir's 'Badtameez Dil' songs

New Delhi [India], October 7 : Fans go crazy whenever they see adorable visuals of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's daughter Raha on social media. They love knowing details about the little one.

Interestingly, on Monday, Alia, during a media event for her upcoming film 'Jigra', shared how Raha reacted when she watched her song 'Radha' and Ranbir's famous 'Badtameez Dil' track recently.

When a reporter asked Alia which movie she would like to show her daughter Raha first, the actress responded, "I am not very sure but it is a very important decision to make. But just yesterday she saw my first song which I ever shot in my life and that is Radha Teri Chunari. Abhi usko gaana thoda thoda dikharahe hain and she is now 2 years old."

She also shared that 'Kesariya' from 'Brahmastra' was the first song that Raha watched.

"I showed the song to her for a bit. Actually, the first song (she watched) was 'Kesariya'. Then yesterday, it was 'Radha Teri Chunari' and then she saw 'Badtameez Dil' at the same time," Alia shared.

This particular excerpt from the event has been doing the rounds on the internet, leaving netizens in awe.

"How cute," a social media user commented.

"Hahah this is adorable," an Instagram user wrote.

Raha was born in November 2022. On Christmas 2023, Ranbir and Alia surprised fans by making their first public appearance with their little one.

Speaking of Alia's film 'Jigra', it is set to be released on October 11. It also stars Vedang Raina. The film marks Vedang Raina's second appearance on screen, following his debut in 'The Archies' last year.'

Recently, makers treated fans with an action-packed trailer.In the trailer, Alia Bhatt takes on the role of Satya, a fiercely devoted sister who is determined to rescue her brother, Ankur, played by Vedang Raina. As the trailer unfolds, Alia's character embodies resilience and strength. One standout moment comes when her character declares, "Maine kabhi nhi kaha, main sahi insaan hu. Main sirf, Ankur ki behen hu."

Vasan Bala has directed 'Jigra'.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor