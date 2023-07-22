Alia Bhatt shares hilarious speech, BTS glimpses from Manish Malhotra fashion show

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 22 : Fashion designer Manish Malhotra's recent bridal couture show turned out to be special for Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh's fans.

The two were showstoppers for the star-studded affair, which was attended by celebrities like Kajol, Deepika Padukone, Karan Johar, and Janhvi Kapoor, among many more.

Alia looked magical in a black and silver lehenga, exuding perfect bride vibes with her long veil and matching jewellery. Ranveer stunned everyone with his traditional attirea sherwani and a glittering jacket.

Alia concluded the grand show on a funny note. When Ranveer aksed Alia to say something on a mic, the 'SOTY' actress made everyone laugh with her response.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cu9es_uJsRu/?img_index=1

"Thank you for being here. I’m really not prepared. I thought my job was done after we clapped 17 times. After Ranveer’s words like ‘infecting’, I don’t think I can really match that. I’m grateful to be here and very grateful to see you all here. And let’s go home and sleep, it’s late," she said.

Well seems like Alia literally followed her speech. A while ago, Alia took to Instagram and shared a monochrome picture of her sleeping. She also dropped a video in which she is seen giving her hilarious speech at the show.

"Rocky aur Rani ki kal shaam ki kahaani. Swipe to see how the kaahani ended," she captioned the post.

"Hahah cute," a social media user commented.

"Neend se no compromise," another one wrote.

Meanwhile, on the film front, Alia will be seen sharing screen space with Ranveer Singh in 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani', which is directed by Karan Johar. The film marks Karan's return to director's chari after 6 years.

The film will hit the theatres on July 28 and it also stars veteran actors Shabana Azmi, Farhan Akhtar and Jaya Bachchan.

