Alia Bhatt Shares How She and Ranbir Kapoor Co-Parent Raha While Working Together

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor gave birth to baby girl on November 6th 2022. Earlier Alia revealed that both are taking projects alternately to ensure either one of them are staying with Raha. Currently couple is working together in Love and war and recently she talked about how they are managing parenting duties while doing film together.

“It sounds cheesy, but there are no cons to this only pros," Alia explained that “We’ve shot most of the film at night, so we’re usually with her during the day. There are days he’s shooting, days I am. We’re not always on set together."

Raha sometimes visits them at work and appears to enjoy the set environment. They also expressed gratitude for their strong support system, acknowledging the importance of family, friends, and the privilege of having assistance in managing Raha's active schedule.

Also Read: Jannat Actress Sonal Chauhan To Make Her Punjabi Film Debut With Shera! Obliges Fans With Autographs on First Day of Shoot

Alia Bhatt's upcoming projects

Shiv Rawail's action thriller, Alpha, as a high-ranking officer in a fictional all-female combat unit within YRF’s Spy Universe, promising a gritty and intense performance. Alia is also reuniting with husband Ranbir and director Sanjay Leela Bhansali for Love and War, a period romantic drama co-starring Vicky Kaushal, marking their second collaboration after Brahmāstra and generating considerable anticipation.