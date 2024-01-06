Alia Bhatt shares pictures from New Year vacation

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 6 : Actor Alia Bhatt recently came back to Mumbai after spending New Year with her husband Ranbir Kapoor and daughter Raha at an exotic location.

On Saturday, she treated fans to her adorable pictures and videos clicked during the vacation. However, the images are devoid of her husband, actor Ranbir Kapoor, and their one-year-old daughter Raha Kapoor.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C1wiGcfvn4r/?hl=en&img_index=1

In the first image, she is seen donning her pink one-piece swimsuit. The second glimpse showed Alia enjoying some me-time in front of a beach. She could be seen twirling in a beautiful blue dress.

The second video Alia shared is a sunset time-lapse from their vacation.

"Many moods & a million mirror selfies," she captioned the post.

Alia's post garnered loads of likes and comments.

"How adorable," a social media user commented.

"Gorgeous," another one wrote.

Alia and Ranbir surprised everyone on Christmas by revealing Raha's face for the first time.The couple, as they reached for the Kapoor family Christmas lunch, posed with baby Raha in front of the paps stationed outside Kunal Kapoor's residence.

Raha looked cute in a white and pink dress with red velvet shoes. Raha's pictures took the internet by storm as they made fans extremely elated.

In fact, many people were quite happy to notice her uncanny resemblance to her late grandfather Rishi Kapoor and great-granddad Raj Kapoor.

On Raha's first birthday on November 6, Alia Bhatt shared partial glimpses of her baby girl and wrote a beautiful note. It can be read, "Our joy, our life.. our light! it feels like just yesterday we were playing this song for you while you were in my tummy kicking away.. there's nothing to say only that we're blessed to have you in our lives.. you make everyday feel like a full creamy yummy delicious piece of cake Happy birthday baby tiger .. we love you more than love itself (sic)."

In November 2023, Alia attended a media summit where she opened up about why the couple has not yet revealed their daughter's face.

"I don't want it to seem like I am hiding my daughter. I am proud of her. If the cameras were not rolling right now, I would put a giant image of her on the screen. I love her. I am proud of our baby. But we are new parents. We don't know how we feel about her face splashed out all over the internet, she's barely a year old," she had said.

Raha was born to Alia and Ranbir on November 6, 2022.

Announcing the baby's arrival, Alia via an Instagram post said, "And in the best news of our lives:- Our baby is here...and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love - Blessed and obsessed PARENTS!!!! Love love love Alia and Ranbir.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia will be next seen in director Vasan Bala's next 'Jigra'.Apart from that, she also has 'Jee Le Zaraa' in her kitty. Helmed by Farhan Akhtar the film also stars Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra in the lead roles.

Ranbir is currently basking in the success of 'Animal', which hit theatres on December 1.'Animal' also starred Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna and Tripti Dimri. The film received polarising reactions from the critics and audiences but it managed to create wonders at the box office. Sandeep Reddy Vanga directed it.Ranbir will next be seen in the 'Animal' sequel.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor