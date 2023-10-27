Alia Bhatt shares screenshot of WhatsApp chat with sister Shaheen, see what they discuss

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 27 : Actor Alia Bhatt on Friday shared a screenshot of her WhatsApp chat with her sister Shaheen Bhatt.

In the conversation, the Bhatt sisters could be seen having a discussion over food, about what to eat.

Taking to Instagram, Alia shared the screenshot on her stories which she captioned, "Just an example of how much I rely on my sister..."

The chat showcased Alia texting her sister, "I'm trying to think. But I can't. Maybe poha," to which Shaheen responded, saying, "You'll eat it also and be like not worth it. Maybe I suggest, dahi chawal and aloo fry." The conversation continued as Alia texted her back, "Okay that's hot", and received a reply from Shaheen, who said, "And poha for brekkie."

Alia and Shaheen share a very healthy bond and the duo never fails to shower love on each other on social media.

Alia and Shaheen born to veteran actress Soni Razdan and filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia will be next seen in director Vasan Bala's upcoming film 'Jigra'. The film is all set to hit the theatres on September 27, 2024.

Apart from that, she also has director Farhan Akhtar's next 'Jee Le Zaraa' alongside Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif in her kitty.

