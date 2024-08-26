Alia Bhatt, Sharvari in Kashmir for 'Alpha' shoot

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], August 26 : Actors Alia Bhatt and Sharvari on Monday reached Kashmir for the shoot of their upcoming spy drama 'Alpha'.

Earlier in the day, both Alia and Sharvari were spotted at the Mumbai airport.

Alia was accompanied by her daughter Raha as the two were clicked at the airport. After a few minutes, Alia's mother and veteran actress Soni Razdan was also seen arriving at the airport.

For her airport look, Alia opted for a black baggy pantsuit. Little Raha matched her mom in a black outfit.

Sharvari also opted for a casual airport look. She was seen wearing a chocolate brown tank top that she paired with beige pants.

Shiv Rawail, son of veteran filmmaker Rahul Rawail, has come on board to direct the action-packed project.

A few days ago, Sharvari took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture with the director Shiv Rawail from the sets of Alpha.

Sharing her excitement, she captioned the post, "It doesn't get bigger than this! Super stoked to start my #Alpha journey today! Trust me... I have manifested this moment super prepped but can feel the butterflies in my tummy...Thank you Adi sir for your faith & @shivrawail for your belief in me! Letssss gooooo!!"

Earlier, on official Instagram, Yash Raj Films (YRF) dropped a title reveal video featuring Alia Bhatt's voiceover in the background.

Alia can be heard saying, "Greek alphabet ka sabse pehla akshar Aur humare program ka motto.. sabse pehle, sabse tezz, sabse veer. Dhyaan se dekho toh har sheher mein ek jungle hai. Aur jungle mein hamesha Raj karega.. ALPHA!"

YRF's spy universe began with the Tiger franchise, starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, starting with 'Ek Tha Tiger' (2012) and 'Tiger Zinda Hai' (2017), and continued with 'War' (2019), starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff. 'Pathaan,' featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham, was one of the biggest Indian hits of 2023, as was 'Tiger 3'.

