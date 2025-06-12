Alia Bhatt, Sharvari prep for lavishly mounted song sequence for ‘Alpha’

Mumbai, June 12 Bollywood actresses Alia Bhatt and Sharvari have started prepping for a lavishly mounted promotional song video for Yash Raj Films’ upcoming actioner “Alpha”,

“Alpha” will also have a huge song like “Jai Jai Shivshankar” in “War”, “Jhoome Jo Pathaan” in “Pathaan” where Alia and Sharvari will be seen grooving on the dance floor.

As per a statement, the two are prepping for a lavishly mounted song sequence that promises to be nothing short of a spectacle.

According to insiders, Alia and Sharvari will be presented in a never-seen-before avatar in this song and the two have been prepping for over two months to achieve the desired body and master the dance steps at YRF Studios in Mumbai.

Talking about the film, “Alpha” is a female-led action entertainer. The film marks Alia’s foray into the superstar-studded YRF Spy Universe. Alia is the first female superstar to have a YRF Spy Universe film mounted on her, thereby cementing her stature as equal to the leading men of Indian cinema.

Sharvari joins Alia in this film, which is directed by Shiv Rawail, Alpha will release in the big Christmas Holiday weekend of 2025.

“Alpha” will mark the seventh film in Yash Raj Films' expansive spy universe. This universe began with the “Tiger” franchise, starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, starting with “Ek Tha Tiger” and followed by “Tiger Zinda Hai.” The saga continued with "War," “Pathaan,” and “Tiger 3.” Upcoming films in the franchise include “War 2,” directed by Ayan Mukerji, “Pathaan 2,” and “Tiger vs. Pathaan.”

In March, Sharvari spoke to IANS about working with Alia in Alpha.

Sharvari had told IANS: “I think my most important takeaway of course from this film is to be able to learn from Alia. She's an incredible actor and an incredible human being.”

Sharvari called working with Alia a transformative experience.

“And it was like a master class actually to just be with her on set every single day. So, I think I will take everything that I have learnt from her and hopefully, you know, apply it in every coming project. So, I'm really grateful to have gotten this opportunity to work alongside Alia,” she wrote.

