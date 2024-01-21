Alia Bhatt sizzles in Ajrakh saree at special award function in Riyadh

Riyadh [Saudi Arabia], January 21 : Actor Alia Bhatt on Saturday attended an international award ceremony in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Alia received the 'Honorary Award' at the Joy Awards 2024 in Saudi Arabia, for her extraordinary contribution to the field of cinema.

Several pictures and videos of Alia from this year's Joy Awards went viral on social media.

The 'Jigra' actor, who got the Honorary Entertainment Makers Award, arrived at the event wearing an Ajrakh print saree saree with an off-the-shoulder top.

She kept her hair loosely tied and complted her look with golden earrings.

Superstar Salman Khan also attended an international award ceremony in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

This is the second time when Salman has been invited to Joy Awards.

In one of the pics, Salman could be seen posing with the 'Hannibal' actor Anthony Hopkins.

The 'Kick' actor looked handsome as he donned a lavender shirt with a violet-grey suit and sported a moustache and beard.

In another video trending on internat, Alia Bhatt was seen giving her acceptance speech after receiving her award.

She said, "It's truly an extraordinary night. I'm obsessed with movies, it's all I know. I've said this before, I think when I was born, I came out on 'Lights, camera, action'. That's how much cinema means to me."

She added, "One of the things, if we are talking about joy, one of the greatest things in our lives is love. So tonight when I go back home, I take back with me the love of the movies and the love that I felt here in Riyadh. So thank you so much, and here's to the magic of movies."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia Bhatt will be next seen in director Vasan Bala's next 'Jigra'.

Apart from that, she also has 'Jee Le Zaraa' in her kitty. Helmed by Farhan Akhtar, the film also stars Katirna Kaif and Priyanka Chopra in the lead roles.

