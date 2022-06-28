Alia Bhatt slams reports of films being delayed due to her pregnancy

Actor Alia Bhatt shared an Instagram post shared by a news website about her pregnancy on Instagram Stories on Tuesday. In the post, it was written than the actor's shoot are being delayed because of her pregnancy. Sharing the post, Alia reacted angrily to it. The Instagram post that Alia shared reads, “Actress Alia Bhatt took the internet by storm on Monday morning after she announced her first pregnancy. Reportedly, the mommy-to-be will return to Mumbai in mid-July. It is also being reported that Ranbir Kapoor might go to the UK to bring his wife home.

According to India Today, Alia will be taking a rest after she returns from her shoot. The report also suggests that the actress planned her pregnancy in a way that doesn't affect any of her commitments. She will be wrapping up her films, 'Heart Of Stone' and 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' before the end of July.”Responding to the post, Alia wrote, “Meanwhile we still live in some people's heads. We still live in a patriarchal world. FYI, nothing has gotten delayed. No one needs to pick anyone up. I am a woman, not a parcel. I do not need to rest at all but good to know you'll have a doctor's certification as well. This is 2022. Can we please get out of this archaic way of thinking? Now if you would excuse me. My shot is ready.”Ranbir and Alia started dating in 2017 after they commenced the shoot of their film Brahmastra. After dating each other for almost five years, the couple tied the knot in April this year. Their wedding was an intimate affair with only family and close friends present. The venue was the balcony of Ranbir's Bandra home.