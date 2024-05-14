Alia Bhatt strikes stylish pose with Demi Moore at Gucci Cruise Show in London

London [UK], May 14 : Actor Alia Bhatt marked a stylish appearance at the Gucci Cruise Show in London.

Several pictures of Alia from the event have been doing the rounds on social media in which the 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' star can be seen serving style goals in a strapless dress. She paired her sleek tied tresses with dewy glam that was elevated with a red lip look.

Her images with international stars Demi Moore, Debbie Harry and Park Gyu-young from the event also went viral.

In the images, Demi can be seen donning a grey and black outfit under a black coat.

Alia Bhatt with Demi Moore and Debbie Harry attend the Gucci Cruise 2025 Fashion Show at Tate Modern on May 13, 2024 in London, England.#AliaBhatt #GucciCruise25 pic.twitter.com/Py9m8V2K5Q— a. (@Akash08_dvn) May 13, 2024

Fans got excited to see Alia bonding with Demi and others at the Gucci event.

"Wow...proud to be her fan," a social media user wrote on X.

"Alia is now a global artiste," another one commented.

Alia, the first Indian Global brand ambassador for Gucci, was present at Gucci's show in South Korea last year as well.

Alia has been on a roll. She has taken her career graph to a global stage with her work.

In March 2024, Alia hosted her first charity gala in London. The actress organised the "Hope Gala" to raise funds for underprivileged adolescents in India through the Salaam Bombay Foundation.

The event was attended by many renowned personalities. Musician Harshdeep Kaur, comedian Rohan Joshi and director Gurinder Chadha were also present there.

On hosting her first charity gala, Alia said, "Hosting my inaugural charity gala in collaboration with the Salaam Bombay Foundation and Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group has been an incredible experience. I've long admired Padmini Sekhsaria's unwavering dedication to uplifting at-risk youth in India's slums, offering them hope and opportunity. I'm happy to have played a small part in helping these children reshape their narratives. Furthermore, holding the Hope Gala at such a prestigious venue is a genuine privilege, as I've always been a fan of Mandarin Oriental's exceptional hospitality. Today marks just the beginning of our efforts, and with the support of our generous contributors, I'm confident we'll make significant strides in empowering future generations."

Recently, she was also featured on Time's 100 Most Influential list. Director of 'Heart of Stone', Tom Harper, who collaborated with Alia on her first Hollywood movie, wrote an article in the magazine praising her as a "truly international star".

"There is a grace to the way she goes about her work: focused, open to ideas, and willing to take creative risks. One of my favourite moments in the film came from an improvisation at the end of a take where she took the emotional thread and ran with it," Tom wrote. And now on May 6, Alia made heads turn with her ethereal presence in Sabyasachi saree.

