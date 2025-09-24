Alia Bhatt stuns in dramatic fur coat and net stockings

Mumbai Sep 24 Bollywood superstar Alia Bhatt recently shared a carousel post that featured her look from her recent event. She captioned it as, "In @demna’s special collection, La Famiglia for The Tiger premiere."

The actress was seen in a dramatic fur coat over a nude satin ensemble, paired with net stockings and high heels. Alia's long hair set in a sleek manner, with smokey eyes and statement purse completed the look. Alia Bhatt in her ensemble captivated fans and critics alike.

No sooner she shared her photos fans flooded to her social media account in complimenting her for her look.

One comment read, “Alia, pls stop serving looks like this… some of us still recovering from your last slay. Never not proud of you!!”

Another read, “Wow Super”

Talking about Alia Bhatt, her movie with her mother Soni Razdan titled as “Difficult Daughters,” is being presented at Busan’s Asian Project Market. The two recently spoke about their vision for the project, which is adapted from Manju Kapur’s acclaimed novel.

Talking about the movie “Difficult Daughters,” it is set in two different timelines, and focuses on the story of Virmati, the eldest of ten children in a traditional Punjabi household in 1940s Lahore. She challenges societal norms to pursue education and love, but only to face unforeseen consequences when she becomes the second wife of a married professor.

Having previously starred in “Yours Truly,” which screened at Busan in 2018, Soni Razdan returned this year as director with “Difficult Daughters.”

The actress who was last seen in Jigra, is all set to star in the action packed movie “Alpha”. The movie will start Alia Bhatt alongside Sharvari and Bobby Deol. The movie is slated to release next year. The movie will see Alia in an action packed avatar.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor