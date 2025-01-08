Alia Bhatt thanks Bipasha Basu and the reason will melt your heart

Mumbai, Jan 8 Bollywood beauty Alia Bhatt recently thanked fellow actress Bipasha Basu for making daughter Devi wear a dress from her brand Edamamma

Bipasha Basu is presently in the Maldives with her husband Karan Singh Grover and their little munchkin Devi. She had taken to the stories section of her official Instagram handle and dropped a clip where little Devi can be seen playing on the beach and guess what she is wearing? The little one can be seen in a pink and white co-ord set from Alia Bhatt's kids clothing brand Edamamma.

Reacting to this, Alia Bhatt also reshared the clip on her Instagram stories, along with the caption, "this is soo adorable!!! thank you for choosing @edamamma for your little angle" She further added an angel baby and red heart emoji.

On another front, Alia Bhatt will next be seen leading the much-anticipated spy drama "Alpha". The latest installment in the Yash Raj spy universe will be made under the direction of Shiv Rawail. The diva will be seen sharing screen space with Sharvari in her next.

In addition to this, Alia Bhatt will further be a part of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s forthcoming drama titled "Love and War". Aside from her, the project will also see Vicky Kaushal and Ranbir Kapoor as leads. The official announcement for the drama was made in January 2024.

Refreshing your memory, Alia Bhatt previously worked with Sanjay Leela Bhansali back in 2022 for "Gangubai Kathiawadi".

Talking about Bipasha Basu, the stunner last graced the screens with the web series "Dangerous". Directed by Bhushan Patel, the show featured the storyline provided by Vikram Bhatt. The cast of "Dangerous" also included Karan Singh Grover, Sonali Raut, Natasha Suri, and Suyyash Rai in significant roles. The series premiered on MX Player in 2020 and Bipasha Basu has stayed away from acting since then.

