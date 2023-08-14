Alia Bhatt to appear on ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’ finale?

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 14 : Salman Khan-hosted ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’ has reached its last leg.

The reality show will have its grand finale tonight. And guess what? As per a source, actress Alia Bhatt is all set to appear during the episode to show her support to her sister Pooja Bhatt, who has been entertaining the audience with her ‘Bigg Boss’ stint from the start.

Recently, Alia dropped a sweet message for Pooja after ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’ press conference.

One of the shutterbugs asked her about Pooja's presence in the Bigg Boss house. Alia heard the question of the shutterbug and she quickly responded, "Woh waha hai, wohi mere liye jeete (She's there, that is victory for me). I love her.”

Also, Pooja and Alia’s father and veteran director Mahesh Bhatt entered the house a few days ago and interacted with the ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ contestants.

Mahesh Bhatt shared several anecdotes from his life. He also opened up about how Pooja became the bread earner in his family during tough times. He revealed that during his struggling phase, Pooja stepped up and became the backbone of the family. She took the initiative to pursue a modelling career and auditioned for numerous ads. Her efforts and success in the modelling world played a crucial role in running the household during those difficult days.

Pooja is competing against Elvish Yadav, Bebika Dhurve and Manisha Rani in the final race.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor