Alia Bhatt to Star in Karan Johar’s Next, Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal in Talks: Report

Alia Bhatt Ranbir Kapoor one of the most cutes couple of Bollywood and will soon seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming 'Love and War' after hit movie 'Brahmastra'. After this movie their are reports, they will also be seen in Karan Johar film.

According to a report by 'Mid Day', director-producer Karan Johar will cast Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor in his upcoming movie. This has not been officially announced yet. However, according to the report, this husband and wife can share the screen again after Love and War. Along with this, another hero will also be entering the movie. It is being speculated that this hero will be Vicky Kaushal again.

Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal, who previously starred together in 'Raazi,' will reunite in 'Love and War.' This film will also feature Ranbir Kapoor, who Vicky briefly appeared with in 'Sanju,' making it an interesting collaboration for the trio.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are set to appear together in the highly anticipated film Love and War, directed by filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Adding to the excitement, Vicky Kaushal will also play a lead role in this ambitious project. The collaboration of these three stars has created immense buzz among cinema lovers. Fans are especially curious to see Ranbir and Alia, who are married and parents to their daughter Raha, share the screen once again. Recently, Alia addressed questions about balancing work and parenting while both are involved in the same film.

Also Read: Alia Bhatt reveals when she realised that she married into the legacy of Raj Kapoor

In an interview with Grazia, Alia shared her experience of managing work and family life alongside Ranbir. She explained that contrary to assumptions, working on the same project did not create difficulties in spending time with Raha. Instead, it worked in their favor. Alia revealed that much of the shoot took place at night, which allowed them to spend the daytime with their daughter. On some days, Ranbir was filming while on others, Alia was. This meant the couple was not always together on set, making it easier to share responsibilities at home.