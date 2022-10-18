Alia Bhatt to take a year long break from films after birth of child?

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are gearing up to welcome their first baby together. While the couple is excited to take on their new roles in life, a new report has claimed that Alia is likely to take a year’s break from work to focus on the baby.

A BollywoodLife report claims that she is taking a year-long break from work to focus on the baby. A source told the publication that she is allegedly in no hurry to resume work post the baby’s birth. Her excitement is at its peak and hence she has decided to take a good long break after the arrival of the baby. You might get surprised but Alia will take a sabbatical for at least one year and only then resume work. As she has a few releases and has completed the shooting of the same," the source claimed.

Talking about her upcoming projects, she will be seen alongside her Gully Boy co-star Ranveer Singh in Karan Johar’s upcoming romantic comedy Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Alia has completed the shooting of the film, which is expected to come out in the first half of 2023. Besides, she is all set to make her Hollywood debut with Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan starrer Heart Of Stone, which will be having a digital release on Netflix.