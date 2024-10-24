Alia Bhatt turns makeup artist, asks fans, “Kisko tutorial chahiye?”

Mumbai, Oct 24 Alia Bhatt is not only a talented actress but also a style icon.

Recently, she showcased a new talent that left her fans excited. In a fun and candid moment on social media, the actress turned makeup artist and playfully asked her followers, “Kisko tutorial chahiye?” (Who needs a tutorial?), hinting at sharing her beauty skills with her fans. Taking to her Instagram stories, the ‘Raazi’ actress posted a gorgeous photo where she is seen flaunting her flawless makeup. She wrote in the caption, “Makeup by me. Kisko tutorial chahiye???” In the selfie, Alia is seen striking a perfect pose with her makeup and hair looking on point. Yesterday, the actress posted cherished memories with her mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor.

Bhatt shared several throwback candid images from her vacation in Paris and wrote, “mirrors & memories.” In the first image, she exuded elegance in a stylish denim dress. In one of the photos, she was seen sitting and posing with Neetu. The 31-year-old actress was recently spotted at designer Manish Malhotra’s star-studded Diwali party.

On the professional front, Bhatt will next be seen in the highly anticipated film ‘Alpha’, which she’s been filming with Sharvari in the scenic landscapes of Kashmir. Directed by Shiv Rawail, the film is produced by Aditya Chopra. Alpha is scheduled for a Christmas release on December 25, 2025. She was last seen in Vasan Bala’s film ‘Jigra’, alongside Vedang Raina and Manoj Pahwa. Recently, the film found itself in the midst of controversy when a heated argument erupted between Divya Khosla Kumar and Karan Johar, with Divya accusing Alia of manipulating the box office figures for ‘Jigra.’ Addressing the issue, Arbaaz Khan recently shared his thoughts and emphasized the importance of solidarity in the film industry. In an interview, he said, “There is support within the industry. People do their own thing, but when it’s time to unite for a common cause, the industry comes together. This industry is pretty much there for one another.”

