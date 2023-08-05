Alia Bhatt, Vijay Varma's 'Darlings' clocks 1 year

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 5 : Alia Bhatt and Vijay Varma-starrer 'Darlings' on Saturday completed a year since it was released.

The film's one-year anniversary made Vijay extremely nostalgic.

Taking to Instagram, Vijay took to Instagram and shared his and Alia's stills from the hit film.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CvjVLj4MH2T/?img_index=1

"One year of #Darlings..So proud of this crazy story and the twisted relationships it explored. Cheers to my lovely team and to the audience," he captioned the post.

In the comment section, fans also expressed their love for 'Darlings'.

"Your portrayal of the character was so authentic and relatable, making the film a true reflection of life's complexities," a social media user commented.

"The movie was so good especially the social message it delivered," another user wrote.

Helmed by Jasmeet K Reen, Darlings is a dark comedy centred around the marriage of Alia and Vijay. The story is a powerful take on domestic abuse and revolves around Alia Bhatt's retaliation after facing abuse at the hands of her husband Humza (Vijay). Shefali Shah and Roshan Mathew also featured in pivotal roles.

'Darlings' was co-produced by Shah Rukh Khan's production house Red Chillies Entertainment. The film was released on streaming giant Netflix.

Coming back to Vijay, he has a lot of interesting projects in store for his fans. He will be seen in 'Mirzapur 3'. He is also a part of 'Devotion of Suspect X', in which he co-stars with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat. He also gas 'Murder Mubarak' opposite Sara Ali Khan in kitty.

Meanwhile, he is currently basking in the success of his projects 'Dahaad', 'Lust Stories 2' and 'Kaalkoot'.

On his recent string of successes, Vijay expressed his gratitude to the audience.

He said in a statement, "It feels awesome to have back-to-back successes and to receive this magnitude of love and compliments. Wherever I go I keep hearing about Dahaad, Lust Stories 2 and now Kaalkoot. I’ve realised that there’s a strong connection that audience has with me and that gives me motivation to make bolder choices and work harder."

He added, “I am on cloud 9 and want to thank everyone who applauded for me.. like any performer would do on stage. Taking a bow.”

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor