Alia Bhatt wakes up celeb fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala ‘early in the morning’

Mumbai, June 20 Actress and fitness enthusiast Alia Bhatt surprised her trainer Yasmin Karachiwala by reaching early for her morning workout session.

Karachiwala, who trains the who’s who of Bollywood such as Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone, Janhvi Kapoor, and Sara Ali Khan, among others, took to her Instagram stories and shared a picture of Alia.

The image shows Alia with her back towards the camera, sitting on a stationary cycle.

The actress is dressed in black shorts and a T-shirt with “Pilates has your back” written on it.

Karachiwala captioned the image: “Guess who wakes me up early.”

Talking about Alia’s upcoming projects, she will next be seen in 'Jigra' alongside Vedang Raina. Directed by Vasan Bala, the film is reportedly set to release on October 11.

'Jigra' is produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and Alia's own production house, Eternal Sunshine.

