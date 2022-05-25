Alia Bhatt wishes ‘father’, ‘best friend’ and ‘mentor’ Karan Johar on his 50th birthday

Filmmaker Karan Johar is celebrating his 50th birthday today. On the occasion, his prodigy Alia Bhatt took to Instagram to share a sweet birthday wish for her ‘father’, ‘best friend’ and ‘mentor’. Alia also shared pictures of Karan at her wedding with Ranbir Kapoor. In one photo, Karan is seen planting a kiss on Alia’s cheek while in another photo, the actor and filmmaker are seen sharing a light moment. She also shared a picture from the sets of her upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, directed by Karan.Meanwhile, Kjo announced his next directorial venture on his special day. Kjo announced that he will commence the shoot of his action film in April 2023, after the release of his next Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani in February 2023.

The filmmaker shared a note on his Instagram handle saying, “The one aspect that I believe I am most passionate about is being a filmmaker! In the past, I have always taken long gaps between my films but today on this special day, I would like to announce my next directorial feature…”On the work front, Karan is looking forward to the release of his next production Jugjugg Jeeyo that stars Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Maniesh Paul alongside Varun and Kiara. Karan is also returning with his chat show, Koffee with Karan, and had earlier shared photos from the set of the show, which will return on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar instead of television. Karan Johar is currently busy with with Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, starring Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi. The film is slated to release next year in February.