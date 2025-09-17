Alia Bhatt wishes PM Modi, hopes his leadership guides India toward greater progress

Mumbai, Sep 17 Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt extended her warm wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 75th birthday.

In a special video message, the ‘Raazi’ actress praised his leadership and vision for the nation. In her message, she expressed hope that his guidance continues to steer India toward greater progress and development. In the video, Alia said, “Wishing you a very happy birthday, Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji. May your leadership continue to shape the future of our great nation and lead us toward even more progress. Aapki sehat, shakti aur safalta sada bani rahe.”

The entire Bollywood fraternity has come forward to wish Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday, with stars across generations sharing their greetings on social media. From Shah Rukh Khan to Aamir Khan, celebrities have lauded his leadership, dedication, and vision for the nation.

SRK said, “Today, on the 75th birthday of the Prime Minister, Mr. Narendra Modi, I would like to wish him a very happy birthday. Your journey from a small city to the global stage is very inspiring. In this story, I can see your discipline, your hard work and your dedication towards your country. The truth is that at the age of 75, your pace and energy leaves even young people like us behind. So, I pray that you always stay healthy, healthy, strong and happy.”

Aamir Khan also extended his birthday greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi through a video message, in which he lauded the Prime Minister’s leadership, dedication, and vision for the nation.

Aamir said, “On the occasion of our Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 75th birthday, wishing you a very happy birthday, sir. The contributions you have made for the development of our country will always be remembered. And on this happy occasion, I pray to God to give you a long life. I also pray that God always gives you strength so that you can always take India forward, towards progress and advancement. Once again, best wishes.”

