Alia Bhatt's 'Alpha' avoids clash with 'Battle of Galwan', makers to decide on new date

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 27 : Moviegoers who were hoping to witness a high-voltage box office clash between Alia Bhatt and Salman Khan might not be able to, at least not in April 2026.

According to Yash Raj Films, they have decided to postpone the release of Alia Bhatt's much-awaited spy thriller 'Alpha,' to avoid a clash with Salman Khan's upcoming war drama 'Battle of Galwan.'

'Alpha' was originally scheduled to release on April 17, 2026. However, the makers have opted to move the film to a later date to prioritise a smoother theatrical window.

"#BreakingNews... ALPHA AVOIDS CLASH WITH BATTLE OF GALWAN - YRF TO DECIDE ON A NEW DATE... #AdityaChopra steps aside for #SalmanKhan, moving Alpha from its previously announced release date of April 17, 2026, to avoid a direct clash with BattleOfGalwan. #YRF had locked April 17, 2026, for Alpha, but the makers will now announce a new release date after assessing the theatrical release calendar over the next couple of months," Adarsh wrote on X.

#BreakingNews... 'ALPHA' AVOIDS CLASH WITH 'BATTLE OF GALWAN' – YRF TO DECIDE ON NEW DATE... #AdityaChopra steps aside for #SalmanKhan, moving #Alpha from its earlier announced release date of 17 April 2026 to avoid a direct clash with #BattleOfGalwan.#YRF had locked 17 April… pic.twitter.com/BF3QElleC2— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 27, 2025

This is not the first delay for Alia Bhatt's 'Alpha.' The film was initially slated for a Christmas 2025 release but was pushed to April 17, 2026. With the latest postponement, the film is expected to arrive later in 2026, though the exact date is yet to be announced.

Directed by Shiv Rawail, 'Alpha' marks the sixth instalment in the highly successful YRF Spy Universe. The franchise already boasts blockbusters such as 'Ek Tha Tiger,' 'Tiger Zinda Hai,' 'War,' and 'Pathaan.'

Apart from Alia Bhatt, Alpha also features Sharvari and Bobby Deol in pivotal roles.

