Alia Bhatt's BFFs Anushka Ranjan, Akansha planning bachelorette party for the Raazi actress

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are finally getting married with each passing day, new details about their wedding are hitting the headlines. The latest update on Alia and Ranbir's wedding is that Alia's BFFs, Anushka Ranjan and Akansha Ranjan are planning a bachelorette for the actress. "Akansha and Anushka have been friends with Alia for the longest time. They are planning a special party for the actress ahead of her wedding to Ranbir. The party will most likely take place at Anushka's place. And the guest list includes Alia's childhood friends as well."

The reason behind Ranbir and Alia's hush-hush wedding is because of the poor health of her maternal grandfather. A source close to the couple had told ETimes that the wedding would take place in RK studios in Chembur and would be a close-knit affair. Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia Bhatt was last seen in Gangubai Kathiawadi and RRR. She will now be making her Hollywood debut alongside Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan. The actress also has Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani opposite Ranveer Singh. Recently, Alia and Ranbir also wrapped up shooting for Brahmastra. Talking about Ranbir, he will also be seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal.

