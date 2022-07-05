Alia Bhatt's first debut production Darlings to release on Netfilx

The much awaited teaser of Alia Bhatt, Shefali Shah, and Vijay Varma starrer Darlings is finally out. The teaser has a sense of mystery to it which keeps the audience intrigued. Not much is revealed in the teaser, which is slated to release on August 5th on Netfilx.

https://www.instagram.com/tv/CfngMhBt4mu/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=

Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies is the co-producer of the film. Speaking about Alia the actress will next be seen in Brahmastra opposite her hubby Ranbir Kapoor. The soon to be mom is currently shooting for her debut Hollywood project with Gal Gadot.