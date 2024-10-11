Alia Bhatt’s future plans include ‘more movies, babies and lots of travel’

Mumbai, Oct 11 Bollywood star Alia Bhatt has revealed her future plans and it includes making more movies, having more babies and jet-setting to several places.

Asked about her future, Alia expressed a mix of personal and professional aspirations as she said: "Hopefully many more movies, not just as an actor but hopefully also as a producer. More babies, lots of travel, and just a healthy, happy, simple, quiet, peaceful, full-of-nature life."

The actress got married to Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor in April 2022, after dating for a few years. The couple welcomed their daughter Raha in November 2022.

Talking about which films of hers and husband Ranbir’s she would want Raha to watch when she grows up, Alia shared the list during IMDb’s Icons Only Segment.

She said: "I think for me, maybe ‘Student of the Year’ because honestly, it’s the youngest, most chill film that kids could watch. And that is my first film. Although I am not really proud of my performance in that film, but it's full of songs, and I think she would really enjoy that."

For Ranbir, Alia chose “Barfi!”

"I think that’s a very child-friendly film."

Alia, who is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming film “Jigra”, revealed which performance brought the biggest change in her as a performer.

"I think the first film where I felt a significant shift in my personality was the film ‘Highway’. Maybe it was because I was on the road for so long, away from home. The first time I really had an experience like that was like going away to college but only my college was a film set."

She continued: "Perhaps after that, it was a film like ‘Udta Punjab,’ which was a character that made me very uncomfortable. But I think this is the first and only film that I have gone method on. I actually physically shut down from the rest of the world, emotionally shut down for the time period that I was shooting the film.”

She then said “Gangubai Kathiawadi,” which Alia said the she was the same actor after she walked off that set, only because of the experience.

Alia added: “It was being directed by Mr. Sanjay Leela Bhansali and you’re never the same actor after you’re directed by him."

The 31-year-old actress went on to discuss the crucial role her family has played in her journey, which began in 2012.

"My family, apart from the fact that they are also connected to movies and were connected prior to me being in the movies, the fact that they understand the way it works, that helps a lot. But apart from that, I think what they really prepared me for is that nothing prepares you for what you are about to be on.”

“You have to have the thickest skin. You have to be very hard-working and even after getting any sort of accolade or love, you still can't believe that that will stay on forever. If you’re the best actor in the room, soon there will be another actor that will walk into the room who will be better than you.”

She concluded: “So what you can do is keep the hard work consistent and keep the goodness and kindness to people consistent so they like working with you."

