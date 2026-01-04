Alia Bhatt's New Year 2026 post with Ranbir, Raha wins hearts online, check out

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 4 : Bollywood couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor rang in the New Year with family, giving fans a glimpse into their holiday time.

Alia posted an adorable picture on Instagram on Sunday that quickly caught everyone's attention.

The 'Raazi' actress posted a silhouette photo from what appears to be a beach holiday. The picture shows the family standing by the sea, dressed in soft white outfits. Ranbir Kapoor is seen lifting their daughter, Raha, high in the air, while the little one looks at her father with joy. Alia stands close to them, smiling freely and holding a fairy wand as she watches the moment.

Take a look

The picture soon won hearts online, and fans were quick to react in the comments section. One fan wrote, "Life in a full circle picture<3, (Aww)dorable." Another fan commented, "Awww...beautiful pic."

On the work front, Alia Bhatt will next be seen in the film 'Alpha.' As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the makers have decided to postpone the release of the film. The move, according to Adarsh, has been made to avoid a clash with Salman Khan's upcoming war film 'Battle of Galwan.'

Directed by Shiv Rawail, Alpha is the sixth film in the YRF Spy Universe. The franchise includes films like 'Ek Tha Tiger,' 'Tiger Zinda Hai,' 'War,' and 'Pathaan.' Along with Alia Bhatt, the film also stars Sharvari and Bobby Deol in key roles.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor