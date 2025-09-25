Alia Bhatt’s Raha Has Separate Vanity Van; Mahesh Bhatt Reveals Behind-the-Scenes Story

Bollywood is currently witnessing controversies over multiple issues. Deepika Padukone has been accused of being an unprofessional actress. She was reportedly removed from two big-budget films because she demanded eight-hour shifts and hefty remuneration. Similarly, some producers have revealed that many actors don’t just request one or two vanity vans, but as many as six. It’s not just the actors themselves—now even their little children have vanity vans. Mahesh Bhatt recently mentioned in an interview that Alia Bhatt’s daughter Raha even has her own separate vanity van.

Speaking to Humans of Bombay, Mahesh Bhatt shared details. He had shot an advertisement with Amitabh Bachchan and Alia. Raha had accompanied Alia to the ad shoot. Mahesh Bhatt said, “Alia manages her home, family, and career very well. She recently went to Milan for a brand event, and Raha was with her. I had just shot an ad with Mr. Bachchan, and Alia was there too. That’s when I noticed that Raha had her own vanity van.”

He continued, “Alia asked me, ‘Baba, why don’t you go and sit in Raha’s vanity van?’ But I felt that if I went, it would spoil her beautiful vanity van. Raha’s van was like a nursery school—pure, almost like a temple. I told Alia, ‘No, no, there’s no place for an old man like me there.’ But these are the new generation actresses—they go to work, raise their children, and even take them along to brand events.”

Mahesh Bhatt’s remarks have gone viral. Cute Raha’s vanity van is just as beautiful as her. However, it also highlights the growing demands of actors in the industry. Earlier, Anil Khan had also expressed concern over these increasing requests by actors.