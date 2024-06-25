Alia Bhatt's "sunset club" outing with Ranbir Kapoor is all things love

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 25 : Bollywood's beloved couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have once again captured the spotlight with their enchanting presence on social media.

The duo, known for their impeccable style and endearing chemistry, recently treated fans to a glimpse of their latest outing together, termed affectionately by Alia as the "sunset club".

In a series of Instagram posts, Alia Bhatt shared radiant photos alongside Ranbir Kapoor, where she effortlessly showcased her fashion prowess in a stunning Elie Saab creation.

The dress, a sage green outfit, featured a corset top, a flowing silk drape, bohemian details, and intricate embroidery, perfectly complemented by a chic bun hairstyle and minimalist accessories.

Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor looked dapper in a maroon-black tuxedo paired with a classic white shirt and a black bow tie, adding a playful twist with a matching black eye mask.

Their picturesque appearance garnered immediate adoration from fans and followers alike, who flooded the comments section with compliments and expressions of awe.

Earlier, on Father's Day, Alia delighted her followers with a heartwarming throwback picture featuring Ranbir Kapoor and their daughter Raha.

The nostalgic snapshot, captured during a leisurely stroll in Italy, depicted Ranbir in casual attire, a white cap, green t-shirt, and white shorts, while Raha looked adorable in a yellow outfit.

Alia accompanied the image with a simple yet emotive caption, sparking a wave of affectionate responses across social media platforms.

The couple, who exchanged vows in April 2022 and welcomed their first child in November of the same year, continues to charm audiences both on and off-screen.

On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor received acclaim for his role in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's 'Animal' and is set to star in its sequel 'Animal Park'.

Alia Bhatt, last seen in 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani', awaits the release of 'Jigra' and the highly anticipated 'Love and War', alongside Ranbir and Vicky Kaushal, under the direction of Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

