Alia Bhatt's Thailand holiday is all about beach, tann & making memories

Mumbai, Jan 9 The Kapoor clan welcomed the New Year 2025 with a family holiday in Thailand. Just recently, Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram account and dropped a couple of mesmerizing pics from her Thailand holiday

The photographs saw Alia Bhatt enjoying a couple of water sports during her stay. She also indulged in other fun activities such as reading, chilling with sister Shaheen, and not to forget, working out. The 'Kalank' actress captioned the post, "If you didn’t post a beach photo, did you even go on vacation? @anithailand thank you for the memories ….. and the tann."

Alia Bhatt was joined by hubby Ranbir Kapoor, daughter Raha Kapoor, mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor, mother Soni Razdan, sister Shaheen Bhatt, sister-in-law Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, during the family getaway.

Before this, a group picture of the Kapoor family from Thailand was doing rounds on social media. The photograph featured Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Raha, Ayan Mukerji, Rohit Dhawan with his wife Jaanvi and their children, along with Neetu Kapoor, Soni Razdan, Shaheen Bhatt with her boyfriend Rohan Joshi, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, her husband Bharat Sahni, and their daughter Samara Sahni posing on a yacht.

Talking about Alia Bhatt's professional lineup, she will next grace the big screen with the highly-anticipated spy drama "Alpha". Shiv Rawail has directed the latest installment in the Yash Raj spy universe. Apart from Alia Bhatt, "Alpha" will also see Sharvari and Einar Haraldsson in primary roles.

Over and above this, Alia Bhatt will also star in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s upcoming drama titled "Love and War". The stunner will be seen sharing the screen with Vicky Kaushal and Ranbir Kapoor in the much-awaited flick. An official announcement regarding the movie was made back in January 2024. Jogging your memory, Alia Bhatt earlier joined forces with Sanjay Leela Bhansali in 2022 for "Gangubai Kathiawadi".

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor