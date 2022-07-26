Alia oozes charm in yellow pantsuit; see photos

Everyone's excited to see Alia Bhatt's maternity fashion. She gave a glimpse of her pregnancy glow as she posed for pictures in a beautiful yellow dress for 'Darlings' trailer launch.

And while we wait for the movie and her fashionable appearances in the days to come, let's take a look at the pictures that the mom-to-be shared on Instagram today. Looking chic in a yellow pantsuit, Alia has posted some pictures from a photo shoot. She wrote, "main pose karti hoon .. aap darlings ka trailer dekho".

'Darlings' trailer was launched earlier in the day today and has been trending ever since. Produced by Gauri Khan, Alia and Gaurav Verma, 'Darlings' marks the feature film debut of director Jasmeet K Reen.

The film is touted as a dark comedy, which also stars Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma and Roshan Mathew in lead roles. 'Darlings' explores the lives of a mother-daughter duo trying to find their place in Mumbai, seeking courage and love in exceptional circumstances while fighting against all odds.

The 2-minute-34 second trailer shows Alia and Shefali lodging a missing complaint for Alia's missing husband Vijay Varma. However, there is a twist. Later in the trailer, Alia is seen seeking revenge on her husband who treated her badly. The trailer sheds light on the sensitive topic of domestic abuse through a humorous lens. The film is all set to premiere on Netlflix on August 5.

Apart from 'Darlings', Alia also just finished shooting for her film 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani', which is being helmed by none other than Karan Johar. 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani', also featuring veteran stars Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi, is set to arrive in cinema halls on February 10, 2023.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor