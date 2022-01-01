Alia posts vacation pictures with Ranbir

Mumbai, Jan 1 Actress Alia Bhatt celebrated the new year with beau Ranbir Kapoor on a holiday. Taking to her Instagram, Alia posted a series of pictures, one of which even has Ranbir sipping a beverage.

The actress captioned the pictures, "Giving 2022 some hakuna matata energy stay safe… smile .. be simple and love more!!!!! happy new year (sic)." The pictures show that the couple spent quality time with nature in the company of big cats.

Alia's comment section was flooded by reactions from her friends and family. While Ranbir's mom Neetu Kapoor put up heart emojis, Alia's mother Soni Razdan commented, "Wise words my darling." Arjun Kapoor called the couple, "#nadaanparindeys".

Earlier, the couple was papped at the Mumbai airport leaving for their vacation.

