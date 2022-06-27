Alia, Ranbir expecting first child

Mumbai, June 27 Bollywood star couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are expecting their first bundle of joy.

Alia took to Instagram on Monday morning to share the good news with her fans and friend.

She shared a picture, where the actress is seen getting her sonography done while her husband Ranbir is seen looking at the baby on the screen.

She captioned the image: "Our baby .Coming soon."

Alia and Ranbir's friends from the industry such as Karan Johar, Parineeti Chopra, Rakul Preet Singh, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Tiger Shroff and Mouni Roy among many others took to the comment section to congratulate the couple.

Alia and Ranbir met on the sets of 'Brahmastra' in 2018 and fell in love. The two got married in April 14.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor