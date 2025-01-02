Alia, Ranbir pose with family on a yacht in Thailand, their daughter Raha makes cute appearance

Bangkok [Thailand], January 2 : Bollywood couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are currently vacationing in Thailand with their family and close friends.

Several pictures from their trip surfaced online. The latest image that popped up on social media showed the entire family having a fun time on a yacht.

Ranbir's sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shared the mega fam jam picture on her Instagram feed in which of all them can be seen posing together, dishing out "Hum Saath Saath Hain" vibes.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DESJR8Szvoo/?hl=en

"Memories made together last a lifetime," she captioned the image.

Familiar faces in the picture included Ranbir, Alia, their daughter Raha, Riddhima, Neetu Kapoor, Soni Razdan, Riddhima's husband and businessman Bharat, their daughter Samara. They were also joined by Rohit Dhawan, his Jaanvi wife, and filmmaker Ayan Mukerji among others.

Soni Razdan also shared a couple of pictures from the yacht. Baby Raha's presence definitely added a cute touch to the fam-jam pictures.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DETlH1vyxgU/?hl=en&img_index=1

Neetu Kapoor, too, shared a couple of images. One of the images that stole everyone's heart is of Alia enjoying the sunset with Raha.

They all celebrated New Year together in Thailand. From their bash many videos and pictures went viral. In one of the viral clips, Ranbir can be seen rushing towards Alia as soon as the clock struck midnight, ushering in 2025.

The couple wished each other a Happy New Year with a kiss.

Ranbir and Alia's romantic reaction was accompanied by the mesmerizing display of fireworks lighting up the night sky.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia will be seen headlining spy drama 'Alpha' with Sharvari. Directed by Shiv Rawail, 'Alpha' is set to be a notable addition to Yash Raj Films' acclaimed spy universe.

On the other hand, Ranbir was last seen in 'Animal' alongside Triptii Dimri and Rashmika Mandanna. The actor has the sequel of 'Animal', titled 'Animal Park'. Apart from this, he has Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love And War alongside Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal. He is also a part of Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayan.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor