Alia-Ranbir, Vicky-Katrina pose for star-studded selfie with Subhash Ghai in Ayodhya

Mumbai, Jan 22 As the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of the Ram Temple was held in Ayodhya on Monday, several stars from the Hindi and southern film industries were seen attending the event.

To make occasion memorable, Bollywood stars Ranbir Kapoor, his wife Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, his wife Katrina Kaif, Ayushmann Khurrana, and directors Rohit Shetty and Subhash Ghai posed for a selfie during the ceremony.

The selfie was clicked by Subhash Ghai, which also captures Akash Ambani and Sholka Ambani.

In another picture doing rounds in the internet, we can spot Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Rajkumar Hirani, Ayushmann Khurrana, Madhuri Dixit, and her husband Shriram Nene, who is seen capturing the momentous occasion along with the renowned producer Mahaveer Jain.

The pictures also give a glimpse of Katrina Kaif.

As for attire for the special occasion, Ranbir and Alia opted for their ethnic best. Vicky Kaushal chose an ivory kurta pyjama, while Katrina wore a gold-hued silk saree.

Several other prominent film personalities, including Vivek Oberoi, Sonu Nigam, Anuradha Paudwal, Madhur Bhandarkar and Kangana Ranaut, were present at the event.

