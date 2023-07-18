Alia, Ranveer bring shades of 'Rocky aur Rani' to Dilwalon ki Dilli, check out

New Delhi [India], July 18 : Tuesday turned out to be special for Delhites as Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh lit up the city with their camaraderie.

The duo launched their new love track 'Ve Kamleya' here. The event definitely became a treat for the media and fans.

Alia exuded elegance at the song launch with her look. She channelled her character Rani, who wears stunning sarees in the film, for the occasion. She opted for a beautiful ombre saree and elevated her look with minimal make-up.

Ranveer, on the other hand, left everyone drooling with his dapper look. He looked dapper in a black suit. His cool hairdo amped up his style quotient.

Alia and Ranveer were in a completely fun mood during the song launch. They answered fans' and media questions in a fun and energetic way.

The two also showcased their singing skills at the event. A video of Alia and Ranbir is going viral in which they can be seen singing.

The latest song, 'Ve Kamleya' song is from Karan Johar's upcoming film 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani'. The film marks filmmaker Karan Johar's comeback after seven years.

Veteran stars Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi are also a part of the film, which will hit the theatres on July 28.'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' promises to be a wholesome, big-screen entertainer, blending Johar's storytelling finesse with an impressive ensemble cast, grandeur and music.

