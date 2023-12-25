Alia shares lovey-dovey picture with hubby Ranbir from their Christmas celebration, says "Grateful for this..."

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 25 : Finally, the inside pictures of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's Christmas celebration at Mahesh Bhatt and Soni Razdan's residence are out. Undoubtedly their latest lovey-dovey moment stole our attention.

Taking to Instagram, Alia treated fans with a glimpse of her Christmas celebrations with her loved ones.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C1Q91jcrv95/?

In one of the pictures, Alia and Ranbir can be seen seated on the couch, sharing a romantic moment.

Ranbir was seen holding Alia in his arms and planting a kiss on her cheek.

All smiles as Alia posed with Soni and Shaheen.

She also gave a glimpse of her Christmas tree which featured a nod to her daughter Raha.

Alia and Ayan Mukerji posed for a selfie.

Like a little girl, Alia can be seen enjoying and playing with the frills in her dress.

Sharing the pictures, she wrote, "Grateful for this bunch.. grateful for so so much..merry merry christmas & happy happy always [?]"

In the videos captured by Mumbai-based paps, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were seen arriving together in a car along with Shaheen Bhatt on Sunday.

The 'Brahmastra' actors arrived at the party wearing their best outfits. Alia looked gorgeous in a lime-coloured frilled dress. How can we miss her cute reindeer hairband?

Ranbir, on the other hand, opted for casual yet stylish look. He wore a beige-hued pant with a white t-shirt and a black waistcoat.

A mini 'Brahmastra' reunion also happened at the party as Ranbir, Alia were joined by Ayan Mukerji and Karan Johar.

Christmas, which commemorates the birth of Jesus Christ has transcended across borders of nations, cultures and ethnicities to become a festival encasing a lot of diversity in its meaning, significance and celebratory traditions.

Some of these traditions are quite interesting, as they reflect the ethos of the particular area they belong to. The joyous vibe around this time makes for a great occasion to catch up with friends and family.

Christmas is a festival that brings people together. Decorating houses with lights, trees and hollies along with inviting guests to dinner feasts is a common way it is celebrated across the world, as families join hands together to do everything from scratch and spend some quality time together during the winter as the year comes to a close.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia will be next seen in director Vasan Bala's next 'Jigra'.

Apart from that, she also has 'Jee Le Zaraa' in her kitty. Helmed by Farhan Akhtar the film also stars Katirna Kaif and Priyanka Chopra in the lead roles.

Ranbir is currently basking in the success of 'Animal', which hit theatres on December 1.

'Animal' also starred Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna and Tripti Dimri. The film received polarising reactions from the critics and audiences but it managed to create wonders at the box office. Sandeep Reddy Vanga directed it. The film has raked in over Rs 500 crore in India, making it one of the most successful films of 2023.

Ranbir will next be seen in the 'Animal' sequel.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor