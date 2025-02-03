Alicia Keys receives Dr Dre Global Impact Award at the 67th Grammy Awards

Los Angeles (California) [US], February 3 : American singer-songwriter Alicia Keys was bestowed with the prestigious Dr Dre Global Impact Award on February 2, Sunday (early Monday morning in India) at the Grammys 2025, recognizing her far-reaching influence in music and beyond.

The award, presented at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards, acknowledged Keys' exceptional contributions to the music industry, her philanthropic efforts, and her lasting impact on global audiences, as per People magazine.

Introduced by the legendary Queen Latifah, who lauded Keys for her "extraordinary impact," a tribute video highlighted the singer's incredible career milestones.

The video detailed how Keys has raised millions for children's charities and celebrated her role as a trailblazer and a visionary.

"She's raised millions to help children in need," Latifah shared in the tribute, adding, "The Recording Academy is proud to honour a visionary, a trailblazer, and a global inspiration," as per People magazine.

As Keys took the stage to accept the honour, she was joined by her 10-year-old son, Genesis, making for a poignant and heartfelt moment.

In her acceptance speech, the artist emphasized the importance of empowering women and embracing diverse voices.

"This is for all the ladies that know the magic that they bring to the room," she said, as per People magazine.

Keys also made a powerful statement about diversity, equity, and inclusion, which seemed to reference recent political discussions on the matter.

"This is not the time to shut down a diversity of voices," she said, adding, "DEI is not a threat, it's a gift, and the more voices, the more powerful the sound."

She concluded her speech by saying, "This room is unstoppable, powerful, it's uniqueness at its finest."

The Dr Dre Global Impact Award, introduced in 2023, honours individuals whose influence extends beyond their music, celebrating their broader cultural and social impact.

The 67th Annual Grammy Awards hosted by Trevor Noah, streamed live on Sunday (early Monday morning in India) from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, with the premiere ceremony streaming earlier on YouTube via the Recording Academy's channel.

For the Indian audience, the Grammy 2025 streamed live exclusively on Disney Plus Hotstar.

