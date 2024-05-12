Alicia Keys shares experience of watching her life story in Broadway's 'Hell's Kitchen'

Washington [US], May 12 : American singer Alicia Keys has learnt a lot from her life narrative on Broadway's Hell's Kitchen, reported People.

The Grammy-winning superstar's childhood stories of growing up in New York City inspired the new musical, which features her catalogue of hits including 'No One', 'Fallin', 'If I Ain't Got You', and 'Empire State of Mind' as well as three new songs she composed, including the new single 'Kaleidoscope'.

But while the plot may be personal for Keys, 43, the response from audiences has shown her just how universal her experience was.

"This is all of our stories," she said at the Tony Awards Meet the Nominees press junket earlier this month. "That's what I've learned creating and watching Hell's Kitchen; that there's so much that connects us all. Even though we have different versions, we all go through things that are quite similar. Ultimately, we're just all trying to find where we belong and who we actually are."

"That's what I get from it; I get this ability to understand each other and to find our way ," Keys says. "And it's cathartic. You're laughing, you're singing, you're crying you're a mess in this show. But you feel seen. And I think it's really, really beautiful."

Hell's Kitchen has been a box office success since debuting to glowing reviews at the Shubert Theatre last month, with a total of 12 Tony Award nominations, including best musical.

The result, although satisfying, has been far from the most rewarding aspect of the process, Keys added. Instead, it's the variety of individuals who come to witness the play.

"One of the goals of Hell's Kitchen was is to really open the door to those who have never stepped foot in a Broadway theater ever before," she explained. "So I'm excited that when I look around because I am in that theater often I see so many different people in so many different walks of life. I love that so much and that's really important."

"This story is meant to welcome you," she continued. "It's incredible to see a New York story in New York City, but no matter where you're from, you'll find yourself there. And there's something really special about that."

According to People, Hell's Kitchen stars Tony nominees Shoshana Bean, Brandon Victor Dixon, Kecia Lewis and Maleah Joi Moon, the latter a Broadway newcomer who plays Ali, the role modelled after Keys.

They share the stage with Chris Lee, Chad Carstarphen, Vanessa Ferguson, Jakeim Hart, Jackie Leon, Nyseli Vega, Lamont Walker II and Rema Webb. The ensemble is made up of Reid Clarke, Chloe Davis, Nico DeJesus, Timothy L. Edwards, David Guzman, Raechelle Manalo, Sarah Parker and Niki Saludez,

Directed by Michael Greif with choreography by Camille A. Brown, the show features a book by Kristoffer Diaz. All three are Tony-nominated this year, reported People.

