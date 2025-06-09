Alicia Silverstone talks about how she didn't expect ‘Clueless’ to return

Los Angeles, June 9 Ahead of a TV show reboot of ‘Clueless’, actress Alicia Silverstone said that she didn't think she'd ever revisit her character from the 1995 film again.

The 48-year-old actress shot to fame playing pampered teenager Cher Horowitz in “Clueless”, She shared in April that she'd be reprising the role for a TV series sequel, and said it was her appearance as her alter ego in Rakuten's 2023 Super Bowl commercial that made her keen for a return.

Talking about if she thought she'd ever revisit her Cher Horowitz again, she told People magazine: "I didn't. And then I did it for the Super Bowl, yeah, and it was so much fun. We did it really at the Super Bowl."

However, Silverstone said she could say "nothing" about the reboot or the planned plot, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

The actress recalled her and former-husband Christopher Jarecki's son Bear, now 14, first saw the movie when he was just five years old. and Although her son "didn't know what was going on", the movie compelled him to kiss his mother more.

She recalled: "I remember when my son was five, when he first saw it. And the only reason I would allow that, because I don't think it's appropriate for 5 year olds, is because it was on that big screen that we saw it at the cemetery. He didn’t know what was going on.

“The only thing he took away was the kiss at the end. He started kissing me more. It was so sweet. And I think he liked it. And then he's liked it all along. I think he really likes this film.”

The Clueless reboot will be written by 'Gossip Girl' creators Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage and Jordan Weiss.

A previous TV show version of the story launched back in the 1990s, with Rachel Blanchard playing Cher for three seasons between 1996 and 1999.

Clueless, a coming-of-age teen comedy film written and directed by Amy Heckerling. It is a loose adaptation of Jane Austen's 1815 novel Emma.

The plot centers on a beautiful, popular, wealthy high school student who wants to do "good deeds." She befriends a newcomer and decides to give her a makeover while playing matchmaker for her teachers and examining her own existence.

Heckerling studied Beverly Hills High School students to understand how teenagers in the 1990s talked and learned some appropriate slang terms from them. The movie has developed a cult following and has a continuing legacy. The film was followed by a spin-off television sitcom and series of books.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor