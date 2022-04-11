Alicia Vikander says her 8-month-old son owns more clothes than her

Los Angeles, April 11 'Tomb Raider' star Alicia Vikander says her wardrobe is in need of a serious update as her eight-month-old son Mark owns more clothes than her.

The 'Irma Vep' star admitted that she likes to pack lightly, which is likely influenced by the fact that growing up, her family didn't have a lot of luxuries, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Speaking to Harper's Bazaar magazine, Alicia recalled being thrilled the first time she saw a pool at a hotel in Turkey when she was a teenager.

Vikander said: "I don't own much. (My son) has much more stuff than me right now."

She added that she generally packs just one suitcase containing "two pairs of jeans and three sweaters" when she travels.

The actress also explained that despite her modest childhood she considers her upbringing in Sweden to be "amazing".

"I had an amazing childhood. I'm fortunate to have a really solid base, emotionally, with friends and family Ia¿m very close to."

Alicia said that even though she generally packs just a few outfits when travelling, she loves dressing up for red carpet events for her movies.

"I get excited about dressing up. People come and see us at a premiere dressed up and walking these carpets, and that's fun, of course. But that's the illusion of what the industry is. (But it's really) interest, and passion, and a will to make something.

"It's four months where a bunch of strangers work 15-hour days, six days a week, and don't sleep," she added.

