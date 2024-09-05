Alison Brie nabs role of villain Evil-Lyn in 'Masters of the Universe'

Washington [US], September 5 : Alison Brie has landed a major role as the villain Evil-Lyn in Amazon MGM Studios and Mattel Films' live-action adaptation of Masters of the Universe. The movie is based on the popular 1980s toy line, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Brie, who currently stars in Peacock's thriller series Apples Never Fall, will join Nicholas Galitzine and Camila Mendes in the cast. Galitzine will play the lead role of He-Man, and Mendes is set to play Teela, the captain of the royal guard.

The movie will be directed by Travis Knight, who is best known for his work on Kubo and the Two Strings. Masters of the Universe has been in development for nearly 20 years, and it now seems closer to starting production, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The story is based on Prince Adam of Eternia, who transforms into the powerful He-Man using his Power Sword. He, along with his allies, fights to protect the planet from the villainous Skeletor and his forces. Brie's character, Evil-Lyn, is Skeletor's second-in-command and a master of dark magic. The character was first played by Meg Foster in the 1987 Masters of the Universe film.

The screenplay is written by Chris Butler, with earlier drafts by David Callaham and Aaron and Adam Nee. The film is set to be released in theatres worldwide on June 5, 2026.

This role is a big shift for Alison Brie, who is mainly known for her work in comedy and drama. She gained popularity for her performances in Netflix's GLOW, the comedy Community, and AMC's Mad Men.

The actress very recently starred in the movie 'Somebody That I Used to Know,' which she co-wrote and produced with her husband, Dave Franco. Brie also appeared in the Oscar-winning film Promising Young Woman.

Brie is represented by WME and Rise Management.

