'Aliya Basu Gayab Hai': Salim Diwan shines bright in a thriller alongside legends Vinay Pathak and Raima Sen

Mumbai, Aug 9 Aliya Basu Gayab Hai, directed by Preeti Singh, is a suspense thriller that masterfully intertwines psychological depth with high-stakes drama. Produced by Dr. Sattar Diwan and Jonu Rana, the film stands as a testament to the genre’s capacity for complexity and nuance, delivering both a gripping narrative and thought-provoking themes.

At the core of the story lies a compelling exploration of human darkness. The plot revolves around former criminals Deepak and Vikram, who kidnap Aliya, the daughter of wealthy industrialist Gautam Basu, demanding ransom and seeking personal revenge. Yet, the true motives of Deepak remain shrouded in mystery, adding layers of intrigue and suspense to the narrative.

The film is distinguished by its innovative approach to storytelling. Its opening sequence of eight minutes of silence sets a suspenseful tone, engaging the audience through visual and emotional cues rather than dialogue. This audacious choice highlights director Preeti Singh’s confidence in the narrative’s power to captivate without conventional exposition.

Vinay Pathak delivers a layered performance as Vikram, skillfully balancing vulnerability and cunning. Raima Sen brings depth to her role as Aliya, whose emotional turmoil and desperate efforts to escape make her a riveting character.

However, it is Salim Diwan's portrayal of Deepak that truly captivates. His performance as a man torn between inner conflict and criminal impulses is both riveting and chilling, cementing him as the emotional heart of the film. Diwan's ability to embody the character's complexity and darkness is nothing short of exceptional. He brings a profound depth to every scene, making his role the film's undeniable focal point.

Diwan's performance in this thriller underscores his remarkable acting prowess. He effortlessly transitions from a seemingly ordinary individual to a menacing antagonist, demonstrating his impressive range and versatility. His depiction of Deepak is a master class in character development, highlighting his extraordinary talent and commitment to the craft.

The soundtrack by Mannan Munjal is a significant asset to the film. The music enhances the suspense and emotional depth of the narrative, effectively amplifying the tension and complementing the film's mood. Munjal’s compositions help to build an atmosphere that is both immersive and evocative.

Aliya Basu Gayab Hai excels in creating a tense, suspenseful environment and features standout performances from its cast. The film's use of silence and its intricate plot are commendable, offering a fresh take on the thriller genre.

Aliya Basu Gayab Hai is a noteworthy addition to the suspense thriller genre. With its clever storytelling, strong performances, and atmospheric music, it provides a compelling and thought-provoking viewing experience. Preeti Singh's direction and the cast’s powerful performances make it a film that will resonate with audiences long after the credits roll. For fans of psychological thrillers and complex narratives, this film is a must-watch.

Genre: Suspense Thriller

Director: Preeti Singh

Producer: Dr. Sattar Diwan, Jonu Rana,

Music: Mannan Munjal

Cast: Vinay Pathak, Raima Sen, Salim Diwan

Duration: 1 hour 43 minutes

Rating: 4.5

