All actors from other industries make connections through this event: Sohail Khan on CCL's 10th season

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 19 : Celebrity Cricket League is all set to come up with its tenth season.

On Monday, stars including Bobby Deol, Sohail Khan and Saqib Saleem held a press conference regarding the new edition of the tournament in Mumbai. Jordy Patel and Adil Jagmagia were also present.

Speaking to ANI, actor Sohail Khan said, "Through this league, we met many directors, producers and actors from different industries. These interactions showed us how big our film industry is."

Sohail also said that he hopes that this time his team wins the cup.

Actor Saqib Saleem also shared his views on CCL.

He said, "We all are having a good time. It's also that time for all of us when we take 15 to 20 days leave from shooting to hang out and have fun."

He also talked about his 'Angry Young Man' title, he said, "This title has given me because I play my game very passionately."

The grand league begins on February 23rd in Sharjah and runs for three weekends in India, featuring 20 action-packed and entertaining matches.

CCL Season 10 will feature over 200 film superstars across eight teams representing India's major film industries, including Hindi, Punjabi, Bhojpuri, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Among the celebrities involved with CCL are Salman Khan, the brand ambassador of Mumbai Heroes, Riteish Deshmukh, the Captain of Mumbai Heroes, Sohail Khan, the Owner of Mumbai Heroes, Venkatesh, the Brand Ambassador of Telugu Warriors, Akhil Akkineni, Captain of Telugu Warriors, Arya, Captain of Chennai Rhinos, Sudeep, Captain of Karnataka Bulldozers, Mohanlal, Co-owner of Kerala Strikers, Indrajith, Captain of Kerala Strikers, Manoj Tiwari, Captain of Bhojpuri Dabbangs, Sonu Sood, Captain of Punjab De Sher, and Boney Kapoor, Owner of Bengal Tigers along with team Captain Jissu Sengupta.

The adrenaline-pumping tournament will be live-streamed on Sony Sports Ten 5 and Jio Cinema along with multiple regional channels.

