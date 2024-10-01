"All families will come with pride to watch it," says Pankaj Kapur on 'Binny and Family'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 1 : Veteran actor Pankaj Kapur, who is currently starring in 'Binny and Family', opened up about why he believes the film should connect with audiences, sharing that it's a movie families "will watch with pride" and walk away feeling emotional and full of love.

While speaking to ANI, the actor shared that the story touches on themes that will remind viewers of the importance of family, whether it's missing grandparents or grandchildren, adding that sometimes the problems we face "could be solved with just a phone call."

"When I watched the film myself, I was moved. I felt that this is a film that must reach people, and all families will come with pride to watch it. As they leave the theatre, they'll feel a sense of emotion, a feeling of love. It could be love for their family, missing their grandparents, or missing their grandchildren. They might also realize that maybe we haven't thought about things this way before, and if we do, the issues we face today could be solved with just a phone call. I'm very proud of the film," Pankaj told ANI.

Talking about the film, Pankaj mentioned that his friends who have seen it reacted with warmth and emotion, appreciating the way it portrays family life with a sense of realism.

"My friends who have watched the film have given a very warm and emotional reaction. They also mentioned that it's been a long time since a family film like this has come to us. The way this film portrays a family with realism, and how the story progresses, people will really love it," the actor said.

The film marks Anjini Dhawan's acting debut and also stars Rajesh Kumar and Himani Shivpuri, among others.

This slice-of-life film highlights the dynamics of three generations and is presented by Ektaa R Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms, Mahaveer Jain Films, and Waveband Productions, along with Shashank Khaitan and Mrighdeep Lamba. The movie is written and directed by Ssanjay Tripaathy.

The film was released in theatres on September 27.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor