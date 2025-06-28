"All I can do is wait for a call that will never come..." says Hindustani Bhau after Shefali Jariwala's sudden death

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 28 : The sudden death of actress and former 'Bigg Boss 13' contestant Shefali Jariwala has shocked many, including her close friend and TV personality Vikas Fhatak, popularly known as Hindustani Bhau.

While speaking to ANI, Bhau recalled his bond with Shefali, saying she was "like a daughter" to him. He also shared memories of their close relationship, particularly how she would always call him during three important times of the year: Raksha Bandhan, the Ganpati festival, and "Bhau Beej."

"She was like a daughter to me, not a sister. We spoke often, but there were three special days when she always called me. On those days, I would wait eagerly for her call, wondering what time she'd call, what I should cook for her... Now that my daughter is no longer in this world, all I can do is wait for a call that will never come," he said.

"I hardly make anyone my own. I find it difficult to form bonds with people. But there are some relationships that I love from the heart. She was one of them she was family," he added.

"I can't even imagine what must have happened. Right now, they are saying it was a heart attack, but her heart wasn't that weak. Though she was a woman, she was like a son to her family she took care of everyone. Only the post-mortem report will tell us the real reason behind her death," Bhau added.

Vikas and Shefali first met on the reality show Bigg Boss 13 in 2019. Their bond grew on the show and continued after it ended.

According to reports, Shefali's husband, Parag Tyagi, rushed her to Bellevue Multispecialty Hospital during the wee hours, but doctors declared her dead on arrival. Initial reports suggested that the actress died of cardiac arrest; however, the exact cause of her death is still unclear.

Known for her role in the 2002 music video Kaanta Laga, Jariwala became a cultural icon. She later appeared in Bollywood, starring in the 2004 film Mujhse Shaadi Karogi alongside Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar. Jariwala also gained recognition through her appearances on reality TV, most notably in Bigg Boss 13 in 2019 and Nach Baliye seasons 5 and 7, where she participated alongside her husband.

