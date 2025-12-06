"All of them carry forward our legacy": Nita Ambani offers heartfelt tribute to Indian artisans at Swadesh

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 6 : Nita Ambani, Founder-Chairperson of Reliance Foundation, led the celebrations at the Swadesh flagship store, honouring Indian artists and artisans on Friday and said "all of them carry forward legacy from our ancestors".

The evening highlighted the work of the some of country's most respected National Award-winning craftsmen. Nita Ambani offered a heartfelt note of appreciation.

In a touching speech, she honoured the artisans whose mastery and devotion have added to India's cultural fragrance.

Reflecting on the stories and traditions woven into every craft, Nita Ambani said, "As we begin the festive season, what better way to start than by honouring our artists and artisans, who are the pride of our country. This is the time when your heart is full of pride in what India's culture and legacy are. All of them carry forward our Indian legacy from our ancestors, for over thousands of years."

Nita Ambani also shared heartwarming stories, bringing forward precious experiences that speak volumes about India's rich culture.

"The Banarasi loom is the oldest textile, more than 3000 years old. When I went to Banaras, I met a girl who is present here. Her name is Monica, and she was weaving. A graduate from the House of Fashion in Delhi, she went back to her village and is the first girl in four generations to take up weaving as a profession. Banaras weaving is male-dominated. It is passed on from a father to a son. But here we have an exception, and I hope we have more exceptions like Monica to take our legacy ahead," Nita Ambani said at the event.

She expressed gratitude to all present, reinforcing Swadesh's collective commitment to safeguarding India's artistry and heritage.

Besides interacting with the guests and the artisans, Nita Ambani also took time to view the intricate works on display.

The evening at Swadesh was a tribute to the country's timeless artistry, narrated through craft, culture, and heirloom elegance.

