All scenes in the trailer except for the Viva Harsha scene will be there in 'Telusu Kada', says actor Sidhu Jonnalagadda

Hyderabad, Oct 15 Actor Siddhu Jonnalagadda, who plays the lead along with actresses Srinidhi Shetty and Raashi Khanna in director Neeraja Kona's upcoming romantic drama 'Telusu Kada', has now confirmed that all scenes shown in the trailer of the film, except for the last one involving Viva Harsha, would feature in the film.

Siddhu Jonnalagadda's confirmation comes in the wake of a section of the media claiming that the bold scenes that were featured in the trailer were shot exclusively for the trailer of the film and that they would not feature in the film.

However, when Siddhu Jonnalagadda was asked about this claim in a press conference, he replied that except for the Viva Harsha scene at the end of the trailer, all the other scenes featured in the trailer were in the movie.

It may be recalled that the unit of 'Telusu Kada' had released a trailer of the film on Monday. The trailer caught the attention of audiences and raised quite a few eyebrows with its bold content.

People Media Factory, the production house producing the film, had taken to its social media handles to share the link to the trailer of the film. It wrote, "This Diwali, love will be UNAPOLOGETICALLY RADICAL. #TelusuKadaTrailer out now!#TelusuKada in cinemas October 17th. #LoveU2 #UnapologeticallyRadical"

The trailer released begins with Siddhu Jonnalagada explaining his views on retaining power in a relationship. He says, "The day you show your pain and tears to a woman is the day you place your hair in her hands for her to weild control over you. Never allow them to control.The power centre should always be here (pointing to his heart). Whom we love, how much we love them and how we show that love should be in our control. "

We also see Srinidhi Shetty's character telling him at one point, "You scare me." He replies,"Then, be scared." In another instance, Raashi Khanna is seen asking him, "Can you guarantee a good life if I marry you?" He replies, "I'm not a salesman to give you guarantees or warranties."

The trailer has several scenes of Siddhu Jonnalagadda's character having verbal confrontations with his friends/buddies. In one, he is seen telling his friend, "If you and your social circle can't accept this truth, all of you are welcome to come and stand in a line."

One more conversation between his friend and him has his friend saying, "If I give you a heads up before slapping you, is it going to hurt any less? In fact, the anticipation of the slap will scare you more." The trailer has a scene that shows the friend warning him,"The consequences will be fatal" and Siddhu Jonnalagaada replies with a smile,"Let's see!"

The trailer of 'Telusu Kada' gives the impression that this will be a film in which a dominating man is in a simultaneous relationship with two women, forcing both women into accepting his whimsical and radical ideas.

The film, it seems, will be more about power and control in interpersonal relationships than about romance and love.

It may be recalled that actress Srinidhi Shetty plays a character called Raaga while actress Raashi Khanna plays a character called Anjali in the film. 'Telusu Kada' is slated for release on October 17 for the festival of Deepavali this year.

