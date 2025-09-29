All Spider-Man films to re-release in India; Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield swing back to theatres

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 29 : Spider-Man fans in India are in for a treat.

As the upcoming 'Spider-Man' instalment, titled 'Brand New Day,' is already generating a lot of excitement among fans, Sony Pictures Entertainment has planned to bring all the Spideys back to the big screen in India.

All live-action Spider-Man movies, along with the animated Spider-Verse saga, will be re-released on the big screen, giving moviegoers a chance to relive the journey of one of the world's most popular Marvel Comics characters.

The line-up includes Sam Raimi's original trilogy with 'Tobey Maguire,' Marc Webb's 'The Amazing Spider-Man' films with Andrew Garfield, Tom Holland's Marvel Cinematic Universe adventures, and the award-winning animated Spider-Verse films.

The re-release is set to begin on November 14 with Tobey Maguire's films, followed by Andrew Garfield's films on November 21. Tom Holland's films will hit cinemas on November 28, and finally, Spider-Verse will swing into theatres on December 5.

Shony Panjikaran, General Manager and Head of Sony Pictures Releasing International, India, shared the thought behind the move:

As per a press note, Panijkaran said, "Spider-Man is one of the most enduring and inspirational characters in the world. Bringing back all his films to Indian cinemas is a way to honour the fans who have loved him for decades, while also giving new audiences the chance to experience these iconic stories on the grandest scale."

Meanwhile, regarding 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day,' production began in Glasgow in early August, and the film is scheduled to hit theatres in July 2026.

