"All the best to all the players": Juhi Chawla on KKR's win at Eden Gardens

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India] May 4 : After Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) beat Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the IPL match at Eden Gardens, Kolkata, Bollywood actor and KKR co-owner Juhi Chawla expressed happiness and shared her best wishes.

Speaking to ANI, she said, "All the best to all the players in our team, KKR. All our best wishes are with you."

Meanwhile, in the match, after bowling all-rounder Sunil Narine was dismissed cheaply, a half-century stand between skipper Ajinkya Rahane and Rahmanullah Gurbaz (35 in 25 balls, with four boundaries and a six) steadied the ship. A 61-run stand for the fourth wicket between Angkrish Raghuvanshi (44 in 31 balls, with five fours) and Andre Russell (57* in 25 balls, with four boundaries and six sixes) gave the innings much-needed speed. Russell and Rinku (19* in six balls, with a four and two sixes) took KKR to 206/4 in their 20 overs.

Jofra Archer, Yudhvir Singh, Riyan, and Maheesh Theekshana each took wickets.

During the run-chase of 207 runs, RR was 71/5, but a 92-run stand between skipper Riyan Parag (95 in 45 balls, with six fours and eight sixes) and Shimron Hetmyer (29 in 23 balls, with a four and six) gave them a massive chance. Despite fireworks from Shubham Dubey (25* in 14 balls, with a four and two sixes) and Jofra Archer (12 in eight balls, with a four), RR fell short by a run, finishing at 205/8 in their 20 overs.

Varun Chakravarthy (2/32), Harshit Rana (2/41) and Moeen Ali (2/43) were the top wicket-takers for KKR.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) beat Rajasthan Royals (RR) by 1 run in an IPL match at Eden Gardens, Kolkata this evening.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor