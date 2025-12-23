"All we need to do now is find him": Shaun Weiss offers help to homeless 'Ned's Declassified' actor

Los Angeles [US], December 23 : Former child actor Tylor Chase, who appeared on the popular Nickelodeon show 'Ned's Declassified School Survival Guide,' has received an offer of help after a video showing him 'homeless' went viral on social media.

According to Variety, a widely circulating video shows Chase living on the streets of Riverside, California.

In the clip, a person asks him about his past work in television. Chase calmly said he had worked on 'Nickelodeon' and named the show in which he played Martin Qwerly, a bright and talkative middle school student.

Soon after the video went viral, actor Shaun Weiss, best known for playing goalie Greg Goldberg in The Mighty Ducks films, stepped forward to help.

Weiss posted on Instagram on Tuesday to say he had been receiving multiple messages about Chase and had begun taking steps to support him.

Speaking about the help being arranged, Weiss said, "I have received many messages about [Tylor Chase]. I reached out to some friends of mine, and we have a bed for him at a detox, and we have a place for him to go and get long-term treatment."

Weiss said the main challenge now is finding Chase. Sharing his concern, he added, "All we need to do now is find him. I'm not in Los Angeles, or I would go look for him myself."

He also asked the public for help locating Chase and urged anyone who sees him to contact authorities. Weiss said, "If anyone can get a face-to-face with him, please DM me so we can get him some help in time for the holiday."

Tylor Chase was part of Ned's Declassified School Survival Guide during its three-season run. He also appeared in the show Everybody Hates Chris and acted in the 2007 film Good Time Max.

Shaun Weiss has spoken openly about his struggles and recovery. In 2022, he shared that he had completed two years of sobriety and wrote that recovery is possible.

