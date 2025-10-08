All's Fair trailer out: Kim Kardashian clashes with Sarah Paulson in this legal drama

Washington DC [US], October 8 : The makers of the Kim Kardashian and Sarah Paulson starrer legal drama 'All's Fair' released the trailer of the series on Wednesday.

Disney revealed that the series will premiere on November 4, 2025.

Along with the premiere date, a new trailer introduces audiences to a group of highly skilled, tenacious female divorce attorneys who have left their male-dominated firm to open their own powerhouse practice.

As per the trailer, all of them are set on helping women outmanoeuvre their husbands in messy divorces, as seen in the trailer.

Seemingly among them are Kardashian and Paulson's characters, whose drama appears to be extending beyond the courtroom and into their own ranks when Paulson takes on Kardashian's husband as her client.

The series stars Kim Kardashian, Naomi Watts, Niecy Nash-Betts, Teyana Taylor, and Matthew Noszka, with Sarah Paulson and Glenn Close in prominent roles.

Hulu, the streaming platform, shared the trailer on its Instagram handle on Wednesday. The new episodes will stream weekly on Thursdays.

All's Fair is produced by 20th Television in association with Ryan Murphy Television.

The series is written and executive-produced by Ryan Murphy, who also directs. Other executive producers include Jon Robin Baitz, Joe Baken, Jamie Pachino, Lyn Greene and Richard Levine, reported Deadline.

